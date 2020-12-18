Former Mountaineer Jevon Carter Looking to Shine with the Suns

And after inking a 3-year, $11.5 million extension, the 25-year-old baller is looking to shine even brighter in the desert — and raise the West Virginia flag high and proud in the process.

Last season, before the NBA halted play temporarily, the 6-1 Carter had quietly become a solid contributor for the Suns, averaging 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 16.3 minutes of action in the Suns’ first 50 games.

Carter proved his mettle even more in the Suns’ 8 games in the Orlando bubble, taking advantage of increased minutes (23.9 minutes per game) to average 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. And, as per usual, Carter was strong in his attacking, hounding opposing guards the way he did in his 4 years playing at West Virginia, which he capped off by winning the inaugural Naismith Defensive Player of the Year for the 2017−2018 season.

Impressively, Carter shot 55.2% from beyond the arc in the bubble, nailing 2 treys a game on 3.6 attempts. Granted, 8 games is a small sample size, but this strong play does not look like a fluke, as Carter has always had plenty of talent.

In fact, he was a three-star recruit coming out of Proviso East High School in Illinois, and got scholarship offers from Akron, Dartmouth, Kent State, Lehigh, Toledo, Valparaiso, UW-Green Bay, and Illinois State. More importantly, Carter's strong play is largely a manifestation of his all-out effort in every single play of every single game.

All-out effort, of course, has been a hallmark of Carter since his days as one of the anchors of Press Virginia, the aggressive defensive scheme implemented by coach Bob Huggins at West Virginia. This effort has carried over to the pro ranks, and from the looks of it is fueling Carter's continuous improvement since getting drafted 32nd in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

This season figures to be huge for Carter's development, as he will have the chance to learn from an all-time great in Chris Paul, whom the Suns acquired in October together with Abdel Nader in exchange for Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 2022 first-round pick. Paul, a future Hall-of-Famer, had a strong last season, averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Paul's season-long brilliance proves he has plenty left in the tank even at the age of 35.

And his galvanizing presence ought to benefit the Suns' young guards, especially Carter, who plays the same position as Paul and has the same listed height as the 10-time All-Star. Not only will Carter get the opportunity to play understudy to Paul, but he will also have the chance to play for a team that figure to make the playoffs — in a crowded, ultra-competitive Western Conference no less.

The Suns’ offseason moves (acquiring Paul and signing coveted 3-and-D wing Jae Crowder) have pushed them to the top half of Bwin’s NBA title projections. They are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz and just a rung below the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Houston Rockets. Of course, the spotlight will rightfully be on the Suns' newly formed big three of Paul, Devon Booker, and DeAndre Ayton. But if they are to make the postseason and end their 10-season playoff drought, they will need players like Carter to step up big time. And the former Mountaineer looks ready to answer the call.