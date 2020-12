WV Marquee Showtimes Dec 18- Dec. 24

This week's times for WV Marquee Cinemas are below. The pandemic impacts the daily schedules and there are no showings in the evening on Christmas Eve. Masks required. Social Distancing/Cinema Safe.

Beckley, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Fatale (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10

Mon & Tue: 4:10, 6:40, 7:10

Wed: 1:10, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Thu: 1:10, 4:10



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:05, 9:35

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:05, 9:35

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Wed: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:05, 9:35

Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00



Wild Mountain Thyme (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:25 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:25, 3:25

Mon & Tue: 3:25 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:25, 3:25



All My Life (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40

Mon & Tue: 3:40 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:40, 3:40



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50

Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

Thu: 12:50, 3:50



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:20

Wed: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Thu: 1:20, 4:20



Let Him Go (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:25, 9:25

Sun - Tue: 6:25 PM

Wed: 6:25, 9:25



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon & Tue: 3:45, 6:45

Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Thu: 12:45, 3:45



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon & Tue: 3:15, 6:15

Wed: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Thu: 12:15, 3:15



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon & Tue: 3:10, 6:10

Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Thu: 12:10, 3:10



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:20

Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Thu: 12:20, 3:20



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon & Tue: 3:00, 6:00

Wed: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Thu: 12:00, 3:00

Triadelphia, WV

Fatale (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10

Thu: 1:10, 4:10



Monster Hunter (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00

Thu: 1:00, 4:00



All My Life (PG-13)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:10

Thu: 12:10, 3:10



Half Brothers (PG-13)

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Wed: 3:35, 6:35

Thu: 12:35, 3:35



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Wed: 3:50, 6:50

Thu: 12:50, 3:50



Buddy Games (R)

Fri & Sat: 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sun - Wed: 4:30, 7:30

Thu: 1:30, 4:30



Freaky (R)

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Wed: 4:20, 7:20

Thu: 1:20, 4:20



Let Him Go (R)

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00

Thu: 1:00, 4:00



Come Play (PG-13)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Wed: 3:30, 6:30

Thu: 12:30, 3:30



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Wed: 3:15, 6:15

Thu: 12:15, 3:15



Elf (PG)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Wed: 3:20, 6:20

Thu: 12:20, 3:20



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:10

Thu: 12:10, 3:10



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun - Wed: 3:45, 6:45

Thu: 12:45, 3:45



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Wed: 3:00, 6:00

Thu: 12:00, 3:00

Welch, WV

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50

Wed: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Thu: 12:50, 3:50



The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Mild Peril

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30

Wed: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Thu: 12:30, 3:30



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:20

Wed: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Thu: 12:20, 3:20

Summersville, WV

Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:00

Wed: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Thu: 1:00, 4:00



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50

Wed: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Thu: 12:50, 3:50



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:30 PM

Sun: 12:30, 3:30

Mon: 3:40 PM

Tue & Wed: 3:30 PM

Thu: 12:30, 3:30



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:20

Wed: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Thu: 12:20, 3:20



Gremlins (1984) (PG) Alcohol Use; Language; Smoking; Some Disturbing Images; Some Frightening Images; Violence

Fri & Sat: 6:30, 9:15

Sun - Tue: 6:30 PM

Wed: 6:30, 9:15

Huntington, WV

Fatale (R) Language; Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Sat: 12:40, 1:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Sun: 12:40, 1:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10

Mon & Tue: 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10

Wed: 12:40, 1:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Thu: 3:40, 4:10



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:05, 9:35

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:05, 9:35

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Wed: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:05, 9:35

Thu: 3:30, 4:00



All My Life (PG-13) Language

Fri: 3:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10

Mon & Tue: 3:10 PM

Wed: 12:10, 3:10

Thu: 3:10 PM



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:40

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:40

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon & Tue: 4:05, 7:05

Wed: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:40

Thu: 4:05 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50

Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Thu: 3:50 PM



Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:20

Wed: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Thu: 4:20 PM



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon & Tue: 3:45, 6:45

Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Thu: 3:45 PM



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 8:55

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 8:55

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon & Tue: 3:35, 6:35

Wed: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 8:55

Thu: 3:35 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon & Tue: 4:15, 7:15

Wed: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Thu: 4:15 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 6:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 6:10

Mon & Tue: 6:10 PM

Wed: 12:05, 6:10



Wonder Woman (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 6:20, 9:30

Sun - Tue: 6:20 PM

Wed: 6:20, 9:30



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:20, 5:45, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 5:45, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 5:45

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 5:45

Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 5:45, 8:50

Thu: 3:20 PM



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Brief Mild Language; Crude Comments; Mild Violence; Some Scary Moments; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:05, 8:45

Sun - Tue: 3:05 PM

Wed: 3:05, 8:45

Thu: 3:05 PM



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:05, 8:35

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05, 8:35

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05

Mon & Tue: 3:15, 6:05

Wed: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05, 8:35

Thu: 3:15 PM



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) Alcohol Use; Smoking; Some Frightening Images; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon & Tue: 3:00, 6:00

Wed: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Thu: 3:00 PM

Charleston, WV

Fatale (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10

Wed: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Thu: 1:10, 4:10



Fatale (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40

Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Thu: 12:40, 3:40



Monster Hunter (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:00

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Thu: 1:00, 4:00



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30

Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Thu: 12:30, 3:30



All My Life (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:10, 8:45

Sun - Tue: 6:10 PM

Wed: 6:10, 8:45



Half Brothers (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon & Tue: 3:35, 6:35

Wed: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Thu: 12:35, 3:35



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50

Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Thu: 12:50, 3:50



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:20

Wed: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Thu: 1:20, 4:20



Elf (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20

Mon & Tue: 3:20 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:20, 3:20



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon & Tue: 3:10, 6:10

Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Thu: 12:10, 3:10



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon & Tue: 3:00, 6:00

Wed: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Thu: 12:00, 3:00

Wytheville, VA

Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:00

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Thu: 1:00, 4:00



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10

Wed: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Thu: 1:10, 4:10



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50

Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Thu: 12:50, 3:50



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 3:30 PM

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Thu: 1:00, 4:00



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:20

Wed: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Thu: 1:20, 4:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon & Tue: 3:15, 6:15

Wed: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Thu: 12:15, 3:15



Wonder Woman (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 5:45, 9:00

Sun - Tue: 5:45 PM

Wed: 5:45, 9:00



Elf (PG) Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20

Mon & Tue: 3:20 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:20, 3:20



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30

Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Thu: 12:30, 3:30

