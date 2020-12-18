Most read
Virtual meeting planned for students and their families to get information and ask questions about spring semester
Friday, December 18, 2020
The session will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Advance online registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/y7oaa74q.
The meeting will include updates from staff members representing safety and health, housing and residence life, academics, financial aid, student life, student support services and other departments. The program will conclude with an opportunity to ask questions.