Virtual meeting planned for students and their families to get information and ask questions about spring semester

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, December 18, 2020 - 16:42 Updated 30 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University students and their families are invited to participate in a Virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to learn more about the university’s plans for the spring 2021 semester.

 

The session will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Advance online registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/y7oaa74q.

 

The meeting will include updates from staff members representing safety and health, housing and residence life, academics, financial aid, student life, student support services and other departments. The program will conclude with an opportunity to ask questions.