LEGAL: Supreme Court Will Finally Tackle NCAA Compensation for Student-Athletes

WASHINGTON (CN) — Four years after it declined to hear a watershed case on compensating college athletes, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday tolook at an injunction that lets players rake in unlimited funds, so long as they relate to their studies.

The justices took up the appeal this morning without comment, as is their custom, consolidating separate cases led by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston.

In its petition for certiorari, the National Collegiate Athletic Association accused the Ninth Circuit of taking Alston’s side based on a presumption it drew “out of thin air:” that the major difference between college and professional athletes is that professionals receive unlimited payments unrelated to education.

“Applying that invented notion, the Ninth Circuit also held that many NCAA rules are not needed to preserve the procompetitive distinction between college and professional athletes because student-athletes would not be professionals even if they were paid unlimited amounts of money to play, as long as the payments could somehow regarded as ‘related to education,’” Wilmer Cutler attorney Seth Waxman wrote for the NCAA (emphasis in original).

