Marshall Falls to UAB in Championship Game

Huntington - As the clock hit all zeroes at the end of the 2020 Ryan Conference USA Football Championship Game, Marshall players quickly filed into the Shewey Building.

There were tears. There was anger. There was despair.

In a season of sacrifices and struggles because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the swings of success that resulted in national rankings and individual accolades, Friday's championship result was not the storybook ending the Marshall football program sought. After a perfect start to the season through seven games, the Herd captured the C-USA East Division despite a regular season ending loss to Rice, and then those woes extended in a 22-13 loss to the UAB Blazers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

"We accepted the adversity all the way up to this point," Marshall sophomore linebacker Eli Neal said. "We just didn't come through this time."

Marshall (7-2) rarely trailed this season, but that was not the case Friday night. The Blazers took the lead with 1:45 left of the first quarter and never relinquished it, never leading by more than 9 points. The Herd twice pulled within 2 points – 9-7 in the third quarter and 15-13 in the fourth quarter – but could not get over the hump.

UAB out-gained Marshall by 200 yards – 468-268 – and set a record for time of possession by a Herd opponent with 41 minutes and 26 seconds. Meanwhile, Marshall did not complete a pass in the first half and struggled in areas where it had excelled all year.

The Herd's rush defense, ranked No. 2 nationally entering Friday's game, was gashed for 216 yards, including 149 by running back Spencer Brown. UAB snapped Marshall's nine-game streak of not allowing an individual 100-yard rusher.

The defense, No. 1 in scoring defense, struggled on third downs, including on a back-breaking 71-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Johnston to Trea Shropshire with 4:02 left of the game. That followed a Grant Wells to Xavier Gaines 70-yard touchdown that pulled the Herd within 2 points, 15-13, with 5:38 left of the fourth quarter. Wells' 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete, so the comeback fell short.

The Marshall offense converted two third downs in 12 attempts – 16.6 percent, the worst percentage of the season.

"Offensively we have to play with more confidence," MU head coach Doc Holliday said. "We are not making the plays we were making before."

The previous record for time of possession by a Marshall opponent was held by Army, which held the ball for 41 minutes and 15 seconds in the 1997 matchup.

"The defense was) out there way too much," Holliday said.

Junior running back Brenden Knox finished with a team-high 67 yards. Wells passed for two touchdowns, also connecting with senior receiver Artie Henry for a 7-yard score in the first half. Gaines' one reception was a career long.

"The biggest thing right now is to focus on what got us here and what we were doing right in the first seven games," Wells said. "We were rolling. We can't lose sight of the team that we were."

The defense had four players finish with double-digit tackles: Nazeeh Johnson (13), Tavante Beckett (13), Neal (12) and Darius Hodge (11).

"Regardless of the outcome it's always great to show up and put on some pads and some Kelly green and play a home game in the Joan," Marshall senior offensive lineman Will Ulmer said. "There's no other feeling like it in the world. It's always a blessing to be part of this group and what we have going on here."