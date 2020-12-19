Dec. 18 Huntington Police Department Incidents, Arrests

The Huntington Police Department released the following information for arrests on Friday, Dec. 18:

HPD20-05595 12/18/20 20:00 1100 block MEMORIAL Blvd./ Obstructing by making false statements to officer





HPD20-05592 12/18/20 15:19 I-64/ DUI less than .150

HPD20-05590 12/18/20 13:17 1800 block MCVEIGH Ave./Domestic Battery

HPD20-05589 12/09/20 08:00 2400 block 3RD Ave./ Petit Larceny; B & E Auto

HPD20-05588 12/18/20 13:03 1100 block HAL GREER Blvd./ Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense

HPD20-05587 12/18/20 12:19 2500 block W 5TH Ave./ Destruction of Property and Grand Larceny

HPD20-05586 12/18/20 10:45 MADISON AVE / W 8TH St./ Petit Larceny

HPD20-05585 12/18/20 12:27 100 block BAER St./Destruction of Property -





HPD20-05584 12/17/20 14:00 PERRY Ave./ Petit Larceny



HPD20-05582 12/17/20 23:40 1000 block MADISON Ave./Domestic Battery; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic

liquor; Domestic Assault





HPD20-05581 12/18/20 02:00 1100 block 9TH Ave./ Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred

dollars or more



