Two Women Now Charged with Murder Following Huntington Kidnapping

Two women are now charged with murder in connection with a series of kidnapping and assaults.

Originally charged with kidnapping and assault, Zinya Dooley and Freda Ingels, have now been charged with first- and second-degree murder, respectively, after one victim, Bertha Bryant, died at the hospital of her injuries. The other victim remains hospitalized, and is scheduled to undergo facial reconstruction surgery.

An autopsy performed Dec. 17 by the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office lists the primary cause of Bryant’s death as “intracranial hematoma believed to have been the result of injuries inflicted on the victim by Dooley and Ingels.”