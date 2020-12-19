Most read
Former Wayne County Clerk Sues for Discrimination, Termination Over Mask Policy
Patricia Romans suffered from multiple medical conditions including COPD.
According to the complaint, "On March 25, 2020, Ms. Romans’ treating physician, Dr. Charles Clements, II, stated that“[d]ue to her multiple medical problems, [Ms. Romans] is at increased risk during the Corona Virus pandemic. I ask that she be allowed to work from home for the next thirty days. At that time[,] the situation can be reassessed.”
The Defendants did not respond to Ms. Romans’ request to work at home at any time over the next 7 months."
However, the employer eventually required that she take unpaid leave. While working, though, she wore a mask. The courthouse did not enforce the CDC requirement. Some mocked her:
"Despite the governor’s executive order and the CDC’s repeated admonitions on using masks to protect against COVID-19 infections, the Defendants only paid lip service to the order, and did not require the employees in Ms. Romans’ office to wear masks despite their working together in a confined, indoor space.
"Adding literal insult to the Defendants’ failure to enforce wearing of facial coverings in the office, Ms. Romans’ co-workers openly mocked her for wearing a mask in the office.
"One of Ms. Romans’ co-workers claimed Ms. Romans was “killing herself” by wearing a mask and refused to wear a mask, herself.
She was eventually terminated.
View a PDF of the complaint filed Dec. 10 by clicking the attachment below:
- Romans v. Wayne County Commission (202.1 KB)