Former Wayne County Clerk Sues for Discrimination, Termination Over Mask Policy

A former clerk for the Wayne County Commission has filed a federal discrimination complaint for job loss alleging that court house employees would not enforce a mask requirement.

Patricia Romans suffered from multiple medical conditions including COPD.

According to the complaint, "On March 25, 2020, Ms. Romans’ treating physician, Dr. Charles Clements, II, stated that“[d]ue to her multiple medical problems, [Ms. Romans] is at increased risk during the Corona Virus pandemic. I ask that she be allowed to work from home for the next thirty days. At that time[,] the situation can be reassessed.”



The Defendants did not respond to Ms. Romans’ request to work at home at any time over the next 7 months."

However, the employer eventually required that she take unpaid leave. While working, though, she wore a mask. The courthouse did not enforce the CDC requirement. Some mocked her:

"Despite the governor’s executive order and the CDC’s repeated admonitions on using masks to protect against COVID-19 infections, the Defendants only paid lip service to the order, and did not require the employees in Ms. Romans’ office to wear masks despite their working together in a confined, indoor space.

"Adding literal insult to the Defendants’ failure to enforce wearing of facial coverings in the office, Ms. Romans’ co-workers openly mocked her for wearing a mask in the office.



"One of Ms. Romans’ co-workers claimed Ms. Romans was “killing herself” by wearing a mask and refused to wear a mask, herself.

She was eventually terminated.

