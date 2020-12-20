Most read
- Dec. 17 Huntington Police Department Arrests
- Marshall Falls to UAB in Championship Game
- Dec. 18 Huntington Police Department Arrests
- Cabell County Courthouse Closes Due to COVID
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- LAST IMAGES: Green & White Game... NFL Players Sign Autographs, Encourage Team
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
WV Schools Map Mostly Red and Orange
The weekly updates are posted at https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. County plans should be reviewed for additional requirements.
Red (Substantial Community Transmission): Counties must move to remote learning. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.
Red counties include:
|Berkeley
|Boone
|Brooke
|Doddridge
|Grant
|Greenbrier
|Hampshire
|Hancock
|Hardy
|Jackson
|Lincoln
|Logan
|Marshall
|Mason
|Mineral
|Mingo
|Monongalia
|Morgan
|Ohio
|Pleasants
|Preston
|Ritchie
|Tyler
|Wayne
|Wood
Orange (Heightened Community Transmission): Remote learning required. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.
Orange counties include:
|Barbour
|Braxton
|Cabell
|Clay
|Fayette
|Gilmer
|Harrison
|Jefferson
|Kanawha
|Marion
|Mercer
|Nicholas
|Pendleton
|Pocahontas
|Putnam
|Raleigh
|Taylor
|Upshur
|Webster
|Wetzel
|Wirt
|Wyoming
Gold (Elevated Community Transmission): In-person instruction permitted with increased mitigations including face coverings for children grades 3 and above at all times.
Gold counties include:
|Calhoun
|Lewis
|Monroe
|Tucker
Yellow (Increased Community Transmission): Counties will continue with in-person instruction. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.
Yellow counties include:
|Randolph
|Roane
|Summers
Green (Minimal Community Transmission): Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.
Green counties include:
|McDowell
The COVID-19 Data Review Panel reviewed and verified the data used to inform the WVDE Saturday Education Map to ensure both accuracy and reliability. The panel considered data captured at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020. As a result, there may be differences between the WVDE map and the DHHR County Alert Map.
The county color announced each Saturday will be in effect until the following Saturday with the exception of a county turning red during the course of the week. Once reviewed, that change may be made immediately to the WVDE map because all in-person instruction would be suspended.
Counties that voluntarily move into remote learning (prior to being given the color orange or red designation by the DHHR or the Data Review Panel) will be identified with red asterisks on the map.
All schools, both public and private, are expected to adhere to the WVDE Saturday Education Map. Winter sports have been suspended until January 11, 2021, by order of the Governor.
For information about the data that guides the color-coded map or the Data Review Panel, please contact the DHHR at DHHRCommunications@wv.gov.
For additional details, contact WVDE Director of Communications Christy Day at Christy.Day@k12.wv.us or 304-558-2699 (office).
For general information about COVID-19, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or https://wvde.us/COVID19.