Most read
- Dec. 17 Huntington Police Department Arrests
- Marshall Falls to UAB in Championship Game
- Dec. 18 Huntington Police Department Arrests
- Cabell County Courthouse Closes Due to COVID
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- Justice Provides Update on Vaccine Distribution Efforts; Reviews CARES Act Allocation
Huntington Police Report Robbery in Dec. 19 Report
HPD20-05610 12/19/20 19:13 1200 BLK. 10TH AVE., HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Robbery - 1st Degree Criminal
HPD20-05608 12/20/20 00:00 1500 block of 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Discharging Firearm in City
Limits
Criminal
HPD20-05607 12/19/20 20:25 800 block of VIRGINIA AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Brandishing Criminal
HPD20-05606 12/19/20 13:30 1700 block of DOULTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report Deceased Person
HPD20-05604 12/19/20 11:30 1500 block of 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Fraudulent use of a credit card
- value less than $1000
Criminal
HPD20-05602 12/05/20 12:00 600 block of 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD20-05601 12/19/20 08:40 2900 block of 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Malicious or unlawful assault Criminal
HPD20-05600 12/19/20 04:00 1900 block of BUFFINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery; Domestic Battery Criminal
HPD20-05599 12/18/20 22:00 2000 block of 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Petit Larceny Criminal