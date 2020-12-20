Huntington Police Report Robbery in Dec. 19 Report

 Sunday, December 20, 2020 - 08:12

The Huntington Police Department Reported the following incidents in their report printed Dec. 20. 

 

HPD20-05612 12/17/20 11:45 3800 block  HILLTOP DR GUYANDOTTE, HUNTINGTON, WV Use of Obscene Matter With
Intent to Seduce a Minor
Criminal


HPD20-05610 12/19/20 19:13 1200 BLK. 10TH AVE., HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Robbery - 1st Degree Criminal


HPD20-05608 12/20/20 00:00 1500 block of  6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Discharging Firearm in City
Limits
Criminal


HPD20-05607 12/19/20 20:25 800 block of  VIRGINIA AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Brandishing Criminal

 


HPD20-05606 12/19/20 13:30 1700 block of  DOULTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report Deceased Person

HPD20-05604 12/19/20 11:30 1500 block of  6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Fraudulent use of a credit card
- value less than $1000
Criminal


HPD20-05602 12/05/20 12:00 600 block of 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal


HPD20-05601 12/19/20 08:40 2900 block of  5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Malicious or unlawful assault Criminal

 


HPD20-05600 12/19/20 04:00 1900 block of BUFFINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery; Domestic Battery Criminal


HPD20-05599 12/18/20 22:00 2000 block of 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Petit Larceny Criminal

 