Kyova 10 Closes Until Sometime in 2021

Kyova 10 cinemas at the mall near Cannonsburg, Ky. has "temporarily" closed its doors, hoping to reopen in 2021 when more studio movies are available.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page:

"We would like to thank our wonderful supporters who have visited us to watch a movie or buy a popcorn during these trying times. When we reopened in late August we were hopeful that Hollywood would stick with the upcoming release schedule. But due to the fact that many larger markets never reopened, such as L.A. and New York, one by one movie release dates were moved and it is very difficult to keep a movie theatre running when new movies aren't being released. So we have made the decision to temporarily close until studios begin releasing a steady schedule of new features. And while it makes us sad that we will not be able to offer our canned food Christmas movies series this year, please know no one is more bummed than us. But this temporary closure will allow our independent theatre to survive in the long-term. We hope each and every one of you has a wonderful holiday season and a Merry Christmas. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!"

The proposed stimulus bill includes funds for cinemas and live venues that have been hard hit by the virus.