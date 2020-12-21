American Airlines Restoring Service at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Beginning Jan. 6, American will offer daily flights from Huntington Tri-State to and from the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport with direct connections to over 200 domestic and international destinations. Flight reservations are available immediately at American Airline’s website, www.aa.com and all other online travel sites.

“Our delegation in Washington, along with our state and local leaders have worked hard with the leadership at American Airlines since the suspension of service in October,” said Tri-State Executive Director Brent Brown in a press release.

”We are grateful for everyone’s efforts and are thrilled that we can again offer daily, safe, and efficient service from Huntington Tri-State Airport.”

The addition of American Airlines brings to seven the options of non-stop destinations from HTS. Allegient provides flights to and from Orlando, Destin, St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.