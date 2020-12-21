Huntington Police Incidents include Arson, Stolen Auto

The Huntington Police Department incidents reported Dec. 21 include arson and a stolen auto.

HPD20-05618 12/20/20 14:06 99 13TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD20-05617 12/13/20 12:00 300 block of PROSPECT ST GUYANDOTTE, HUNTINGTON, WV Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal

HPD20-05616 12/20/20 14:13 3200 block of WASHINGTON BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Paraphernalia Criminal

HPD20-05615 12/19/20 11:00 900 block of MONROE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal

HPD20-05614 12/20/20 10:00 3000 block of 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Arson - 1st Degree - Burning, etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding Criminal

HPD20-05608 12/20/20 00:00 1500 block of 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Discharging Firearm in City Limits Criminal