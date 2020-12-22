Pallottine Foundation of Huntington announces Healthy Communities Awards

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and its Board of Trustees are pleased to announce its Fall 2020 Healthy Communities Initiative Awards.

The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington awarded 46 organizations a total of $729,521 to support initiatives that contribute to the health of communities in the Tri-State. These nonprofit organizations deliver health-related services in the region and operate with small-to-mid-size annual budgets. Based on the mission and needs of the organization, funds will support projects that address food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, general health and wellness and COVID relief.

“Our board and staff were impressed by the passion of these organizations and their commitment to improving the health of people in their communities, especially during the uncertain days of the pandemic,” said Janell Ray, Chief Executive Officer of The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. “Our nonprofits are facing reduced donations and fundraising support, significant loss of volunteers and staff and unprecedented increased needs, in addition to the health uncertainties we all face, but are still committed to serving our communities. We are so pleased to partner with these amazing organizations that are working so hard to continue essential services to the communities in such a challenging environment.”

The following organizations received Fall 2020 Healthy Communities funding:

Organization City State Award

Active Southern West Virginia Beckley WV $6,000.00

American Heart Association Pittsburgh PA $47,920.00

ASCEND Counseling and Recovery Services Portsmouth OH $20,521.06

Big Laurel Learning Center Kermit WV $17,500.00

Big Sandy Area Community Action Program, Inc. Paintsville KY $9,225.00

Children's Home Society of West Virginia Huntington WV $26,300.00

City of Huntington Foundation Huntington WV $19,260.00

Community Assistance Referral Service, Inc. (CAReS) Ashland KY $13,570.85

CONTACT Huntington, Inc. Huntington WV $25,805.00

Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. Huntington WV $3,500.00

God's Hands at Work Vinton OH $10,908.21

Helping Hands of Greenup County, Inc. Greenup KY $6,500.00

Heritage Farm Foundation Huntington WV $14,000.00

Hungry Lambs Food Initiative Logan WV $24,666.00

Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization Ironton OH $5,000.00

Kanawha County Dental Health Council, Inc. Charleston WV $9,085.15

Kanawha Valley Senior Services, Inc. Charleston WV $4,800.00

Larry Joe Harless Community Center Gilbert WV $8,444.00

Lawrence County Health Dept Louisa KY $6,000.00

Lily's Place Huntington WV $31,500.00

Manna Meal, Inc. Charleston WV $15,000.00

Marshall University Research Corporation Huntington WV $37,283.00

Marshall University Research Corporation Huntington WV $15,175.00

McCorkle Community Outreach Center, Inc. Sumerco WV $4,000.00

Ohio University Foundation Athens OH $4,958.00

Pollen8 South Charleston WV $11,200.00

R L B Ministries/ Backpack Buddies Ironton OH $5,000.00

Rea of Hope, Inc. Charleston WV $18,650.00

ReBUILD Inc. Huntington WV $6,500.00

Ronald McDonald House of Huntington Huntington WV $18,510.72

Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee Louisville KY $10,000.00

Sostento, Inc Montclair NJ $6,600.00

Southern Ohio Museum Corporation Portsmouth OH $5,200.00

St. Vincent Mission, Inc. David KY $1,765.00

The Lifehouse, Inc. Huntington WV $20,000.00

The Marshall University Foundation, Inc. Huntington WV $12,000.00

Think Kids South Charleston WV $25,000.00

Tyler Mountain Cross Lanes Community Services Cross Lanes WV $4,500.00

University Physicians & Surgeons, Inc. Huntington WV $17,455.00

West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition Charleston WV $30,000.00

West Virginia Hemophilia Foundation Morgantown WV $10,539.00

West Virginia Local Health, Inc. Barboursville WV $47,000.00

West Virginia VOAD Williamson WV $25,500.00

Wings of Hope Portsmouth OH $6,230.00

WV Perinatal Partnership Charleston WV $49,000.00

YMCA of Huntington Huntington WV $11,950.00

For more information about the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, visit https://pallottinehuntington.org or contact Janell E. Ray at 304-397-5955.

About the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington:

The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region. The Foundation focuses its efforts on four core priorities: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco use prevention and cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, western Putnam, and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.