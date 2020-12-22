Most read
Pullman Opens WW84, Dissident, News of World Christmas Day
THE DISSIDENT
An adrenaline-filled documentary thriller that plays out at the highest levels of power, exposing the labyrinth of deceit behind the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Featuring never-before-seen surveillance footage and unprecedented access to a wealth of other damning information previously unavailable to the public, Fogel weaves together this story of courage, money, power, tyranny, love, and technology run amok.
NEWS OF THE WORLD
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. One critic explains that the films shows how ignorance or distrust of news has been a bedrock of the nation's foundation.
WONDER WOMAN 1984
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). It's been called "the perfect beacon of hope" and a "fun, high powered romp."
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story. Kristy Puchko wrote that the film is a antiheroine, live wire , dazzling and dangerous . Director Fennell coats this heavy blend of humor and horror in a candy colored palette of pinks dusted with pop music perfection."
PINOCCHIO
Shot in stunning Italian locations, Matteo Garrone's rich world of mystery and wonder stars Academy Award® winning actor Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Federico Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land Of Toys and the Field Of Miracles. "It's a critique of society that feels timeless, or rather timely," Simran Hans wrote in The Observer.
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
HUNTINGTON, WV
TRAILER ▶
THE DISSIDENT PG-13Documentary
1 hr. 59 min.
DIRECTOR
Bryan Fogel
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel
DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
PINOCCHIOPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Federico Ielapi, Robert Benigni, Gigi Prioetti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Marine Vacth, Alida Baldari Calabria, Miara Pia Timo, Massimiliano Gallo, Gianfranco Gallo
DIRECTOR
Matteo Garrone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
PROMISING YOUNG WOMANRSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton
DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material; Violence12:30PM1:00PM1:30PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM8:00PM8:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
FATALERSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris Lewis
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Content; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
MONSTER HUNTERPG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Mila Jovovich, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Pearlman, Tony Jaa, Tip T.I. Harris
DIRECTOR
Paul W.S Anderson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Creature Terror; Violence1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
HALF BROTHERSPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca Marroquin
DIRECTOR
Luke Greenfield
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPGAnimation
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
LET HIM GORDrama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville
DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:15PM3:15PM6:05PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
HONEST THIEFPG-13Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence6:10PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM