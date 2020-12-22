Pullman Opens WW84, Dissident, News of World Christmas Day

 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 - 03:08 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
New movies will once again dominate cinema screens on Christmas Day. Cinema Safe theaters which have not had a single reported  case of COVID transmission opens WW 84, Dissident, News of the World, and Promising Young Woman. 

The Pullman schedule is below: 

THE DISSIDENT 

 An adrenaline-filled documentary thriller that plays out at the highest levels of power, exposing the labyrinth of deceit behind the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Featuring never-before-seen surveillance footage and unprecedented access to a wealth of other damning information previously unavailable to the public, Fogel weaves together this story of courage, money, power, tyranny, love, and technology run amok.

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. One critic explains that the films shows how ignorance or distrust of news has been a bedrock of the nation's foundation. 

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). It's been called "the perfect beacon of hope" and a "fun, high powered romp." 

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

 

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story. Kristy Puchko wrote that the film is a antiheroine, live wire , dazzling and dangerous . Director Fennell coats this heavy blend of humor and horror in a candy colored palette of pinks dusted with pop music perfection." 

PINOCCHIO

Shot in stunning Italian locations, Matteo Garrone's rich world of mystery and wonder stars Academy Award® winning actor Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Federico Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land Of Toys and the Field Of Miracles. "It's a  critique of society that feels timeless, or rather timely," Simran Hans wrote in The Observer.

 

 

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 

HUNTINGTON, WV

 

Poster of The DissidentTRAILER ▶

THE DISSIDENT   PG-13

Documentary
1 hr. 59 min.

DIRECTOR
Bryan Fogel

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Violence12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM

Poster of News of the WorldTRAILER ▶

NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13

Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel

DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM


Poster of PinocchioTRAILER ▶

PINOCCHIOPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Federico Ielapi, Robert Benigni, Gigi Prioetti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Marine Vacth, Alida Baldari Calabria, Miara Pia Timo, Massimiliano Gallo, Gianfranco Gallo

DIRECTOR
Matteo Garrone

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM

Poster of Promising Young WomanTRAILER ▶

PROMISING YOUNG WOMANR

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton

DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM


Poster of Wonder Woman 1984TRAILER ▶

WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material; Violence12:30PM1:00PM1:30PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM8:00PM8:30PM9:00PM

Poster of FataleTRAILER ▶

FATALER

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris Lewis

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Content; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM

Poster of Monster HunterTRAILER ▶

MONSTER HUNTERPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Mila Jovovich, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Pearlman, Tony Jaa, Tip T.I. Harris

DIRECTOR
Paul W.S Anderson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Creature Terror; Violence1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:35PM

Poster of Half BrothersTRAILER ▶

HALF BROTHERSPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca Marroquin

DIRECTOR
Luke Greenfield

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM

A New AgeTRAILER ▶

THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPG

Animation
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran

DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:20PM

Poster of Let Him GoTRAILER ▶

LET HIM GOR

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville

DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:15PM3:15PM6:05PM9:25PM

Poster of Come PlayTRAILER ▶

COME PLAYPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM8:55PM

Poster of Honest ThiefTRAILER ▶

HONEST THIEFPG-13

Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan

DIRECTOR
Mark Williams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence6:10PM8:45PM

Poster of The War with GrandpaTRAILER ▶

THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken

DIRECTOR
Tim Hill

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM