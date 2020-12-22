Pullman Opens WW84, Dissident, News of World Christmas Day

New movies will once again dominate cinema screens on Christmas Day. Cinema Safe theaters which have not had a single reported case of COVID transmission opens WW 84, Dissident, News of the World, and Promising Young Woman.

THE DISSIDENT

An adrenaline-filled documentary thriller that plays out at the highest levels of power, exposing the labyrinth of deceit behind the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Featuring never-before-seen surveillance footage and unprecedented access to a wealth of other damning information previously unavailable to the public, Fogel weaves together this story of courage, money, power, tyranny, love, and technology run amok.

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. One critic explains that the films shows how ignorance or distrust of news has been a bedrock of the nation's foundation.

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). It's been called "the perfect beacon of hope" and a "fun, high powered romp."

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story. Kristy Puchko wrote that the film is a antiheroine, live wire , dazzling and dangerous . Director Fennell coats this heavy blend of humor and horror in a candy colored palette of pinks dusted with pop music perfection."

PINOCCHIO

Shot in stunning Italian locations, Matteo Garrone's rich world of mystery and wonder stars Academy Award® winning actor Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Federico Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land Of Toys and the Field Of Miracles. "It's a critique of society that feels timeless, or rather timely," Simran Hans wrote in The Observer.

