Most read
- Dec. 19 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
- Two Women Now Charged with Murder Following Huntington Kidnapping
- Huntington Police Incidents include Arson, Stolen Auto
- Kyova 10 Closes Until Sometime in 2021
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- IMAGE GALLERY: MU Hangs On Tops UCF
- Marshall Receives Christmas Day Bowl Date
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
Police Incidents for Dec. 22 include Arrest of Fugitive
HPD20-05631 12/21/20 20:30 800 block W 14TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Shoplifting; Fugitive From Justice Criminal James Powell arrested.
HPD20-05629 12/21/20 14:56 1100 block HAL GREER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal
HPD20-05628 12/21/20 15:00 600 block W 23RD ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal
HPD20-05624 12/18/20 15:00 2900 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Petit Larceny Criminal