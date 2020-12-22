Police Incidents for Dec. 22 include Arrest of Fugitive

Huntington Police incidents released Dec. 22 include a robbery and the  apprehension of a fugitive from justice. 

HPD20-05632 12/21/20 20:40 500 block RICHMOND STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Battery Criminal

 

HPD20-05631 12/21/20 20:30 800 block W 14TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Shoplifting; Fugitive From Justice Criminal  James Powell arrested. 

HPD20-05629 12/21/20 14:56 1100 block  HAL GREER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal

HPD20-05628 12/21/20 15:00 600 block  W 23RD ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

HPD20-05624 12/18/20 15:00 2900 block  4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Petit Larceny Criminal