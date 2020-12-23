Helen Freeman Selected as NHHSS "coach"

Each year, the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), the premier international honors and scholarship program, reviews stellar applications in each category, and has just announced its 20 Claes Nobel Educators of the Year Award 2020 recipients. These awards are presented to exemplary educators who have demonstrated an outstanding and noteworthy commitment to preparing their students for success inside and outside of the classroom. They are role models who consistently demonstrate stellar leadership.

According to Claes Nobel, grandnephew of Alfred Nobel, the program embraces his family’s tradition of recognizing world class minds and supports NSHSS’ vision to help students grow and have a positive impact on the global community.

Helen Freeman has been teaching for 35 years. For the last 14 years, Helen has taught theater, speech, and debate at Huntington High School. Her speech team has blossomed into one of the premier programs in the state. She also has an award-winning theater program that produces multiple shows per year. Helen and colleague, Patti Shaver, started and ran Huntington Outdoor Theater for 20 years.

“Each year it is difficult to select our winners out of hundreds of compelling applications. This year’s candidates raised the bar to a new level we never could have imagined. These 20 individuals represent the finest in education, coaching, counseling, and support services and, each in their own way, have contributed to motivation, role modeling, and achievement,” said NSHSS Co-founder, James Lewis. “We are honored to underscore their contributions.”

To be eligible for Educators of the Year, candidates must be an NSHSS Educator of Distinction and must currently be working within a public or private high school in the United States or abroad. NSHSS selects one $5,000 award winner and several $1,000 finalists in each of five categories: Principal of the Year, Counselor of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Band/Music Leader of the Year, and Coach of the Year.