Woman Pleads Guilty to Role in Akron to Huntington Meth Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Mary Beth Cummings, 35, of Huntington, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

“Cummings was part of a significant meth trafficking network,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend our law enforcement partners for shutting it down.”

Cummings admitted that during the month of May in 2019, she participated in a conspiracy with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington area. During the conspiracy, Cummings repeatedly obtained quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron to Huntington. Cummings relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the methamphetamine to her and Cummings would in turn distribute the methamphetamine to various customers in Huntington. Cummings also admitted that she was aware some of her customers also intended to distribute the methamphetamine she provided to them.

Cummings faces 5 to 40 years in federal prison in federal prison when she is sentenced on March 22, 2021.