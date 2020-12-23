Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes in Huntington

Darelle Devon Boynton, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“This dangerous Detroit drug dealer will be spending nearly six years in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Boynton, who has multiple felony convictions in Michigan, won’t be jeopardizing public safety in Huntington or Detroit any time soon.”

Boynton previously pled guilty and admitted that on January 30, 2020, he sold 8.47 grams of heroin to a person working as a confidential informant. The sale took place in a car outside 2005 10th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia. Boynton also admitted that on February 13, 2020, he possessed a Glock Model 19, 9mm pistol while inside a bar called “Tamika’s,” formerly known as the “Copa,” located at 2005 10th Avenue in Huntington. Boynton has prior felony convictions in Michigan including armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing from a police officer. Because of those convictions, he was prohibited from possessing the firearm. Police searched Boynton’s house located at 199 Davis Street in Huntington and found approximately 35.13 grams of heroin in his bedroom which he intended to sell. Boynton also sold approximately 1.75 grams of heroin for $100 to the same confidential informant on January 23, 2020.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.