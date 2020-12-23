Most read
Huntington Police Department Dec 23 Incident and Arrest Report
HPD20-05650 12/23/20 00:00 300 8TH Ave./Stolen Auto.
HPD20-05649 12/23/20 02:09 1500 block 6TH Ave./ Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
HPD20-05648 12/22/20 22:00 1000 block 26TH St./Domestic Battery
HPD20-05647 12/19/20 14:00 900 block 7TH St./Runaway juvenile Missing Person
HPD20-05645 12/22/20 18:14 SYCAMORE STREET / NORWAY Ave./DUI less than .150 Criminal
HPD20-05641 12/22/20 14:40 900 block W 9TH St./Battery
HPD20-05640 12/20/20 12:00 6 HILL Ct./Petit Larceny; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD20-05636 12/22/20 00:40 1746 7TH Ave./Arson - 1st Degree - Burning, etc., of a dwelling or outbuilding
Arrests
HPD20-05635 12/22/20 00:41 1200 block 26TH St./Obstructing officer; Domestic Battery/Dustin Sexton charged with domestic battery
HPD20-05639 12/22/20 11:30 Padgett, Jasper 1700 BLOCK ARLINGTON Blvd./Warrant Service/Execution