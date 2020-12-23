Christmas Weekend Marquee Cinemas WV Showtimes

The following are Christmas week showtimes for WV Marquee Cinemas. Masks required; all have Cinema Safe certification.

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA

The Dissident (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Sat - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40



Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00

Sat - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00



Fatale (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 6:10, 8:45



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 6:20, 9:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15 PM

Sat - Thu: 12:15, 3:15



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:10 PM

Sat - Thu: 12:10, 3:10

TRIADELPHIA, WV

The Dissident (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45



News of the World (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50



Pinocchio (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30



Fatale (R) No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05



All My Life (PG-13)

Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Buddy Games (R)

Mon - Thu: 6:45 PM



Freaky (R)

Mon - Thu: 6:15 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Mon - Thu: 12:15, 3:15



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG)

Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

Mon - Thu: 12:45, 3:45

WELCH, WV

MCDOWELL 3

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:45, 6:30, 9:20

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:20

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:30

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 1:30, 5:30



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Mon - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

The Dissident (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Sat - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40



Pinocchio (PG-13) Disturbing Images; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00

Sat - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00



Fatale (R) Language; Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 3:55, 9:55



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sat - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:05, 9:25

Sat - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05, 9:25



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 6:35 PM

Sat - Thu: 12:35, 6:35



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri - Thu: 6:10, 8:45



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:05 PM

Sat - Thu: 12:05, 3:05



It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) Alcohol Use; Smoking; Some Frightening Images; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

News of the World (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00

Sat - Thu: 1:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30

Sat - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30



Fatale (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sat - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:45



Half Brothers (PG-13) Reserved

Sat - Thu: 1:20 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15