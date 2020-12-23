Christmas Weekend Marquee Cinemas WV Showtimes

 Wednesday, December 23, 2020 - 10:31 Updated 3 hours ago
The following are Christmas week showtimes for WV Marquee Cinemas.  Masks required; all have Cinema Safe certification.

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 

The Dissident (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sat - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

News of the World (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Sat - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Sat - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00
Sat - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00

Fatale (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45
Sat - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35
Sat - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved
Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05
Sat - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Freaky (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 6:10, 8:45

Come Play (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 6:20, 9:20

The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved
Fri: 3:15 PM
Sat - Thu: 12:15, 3:15

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) Reserved
Fri: 3:10 PM
Sat - Thu: 12:10, 3:10

 

 

TRIADELPHIA, WV

The Dissident (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

News of the World (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Pinocchio (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Promising Young Woman (R) No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00
Mon - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30

Fatale (R) No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Monster Hunter (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

All My Life (PG-13) 
Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM

The Croods: A New Age (PG) 
Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Buddy Games (R) 
Mon - Thu: 6:45 PM

Freaky (R) 
Mon - Thu: 6:15 PM

The War with Grandpa (PG) 
Mon - Thu: 12:15, 3:15

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) 
Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) 
Mon - Thu: 12:45, 3:45

 

 

WELCH, WV

MCDOWELL 3

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:30, 9:00
Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00
Sun: 1:30, 5:30
Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:45, 6:30, 9:20
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:20
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:30
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:30

 

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:30, 9:00
Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00
Sun - Thu: 1:30, 5:30

Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor
Mon - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

The Dissident (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sat - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40
Sat - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Pinocchio (PG-13) Disturbing Images; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Sat - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00
Sat - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00

Fatale (R) Language; Sexual Content; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45
Sat - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35
Sat - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 3:55, 9:55

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:20
Sat - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Let Him Go (R) Violence
Fri: 3:15, 6:05, 9:25
Sat - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05, 9:25

Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror
Fri: 6:35 PM
Sat - Thu: 12:35, 6:35

Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence
Fri - Thu: 6:10, 8:45

The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:05 PM
Sat - Thu: 12:05, 3:05

It's a Wonderful Life (1946) (PG) Alcohol Use; Smoking; Some Frightening Images; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence
Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Sat - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

 

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

News of the World (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Sat - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00
Sat - Thu: 1:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30
Sat - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30

Fatale (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45
Sat - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45
Sat - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Half Brothers (PG-13) Reserved
Sat - Thu: 1:20 PM

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved
Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50
Sat - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

 

WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00
Sun - Thu: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30

Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35
Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35
Sun - Thu: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Let Him Go (R) Violence
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40
Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40
Sun - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

 