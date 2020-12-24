Cabell County Reports Shooting; HPD include Possession with Intent Arrest

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, December 24, 2020 - 08:57 Updated 1 hour ago

Cabell County 911 dispatch reported a shooting  in the 5000 block of  Rt. 60 (Red Roof Inn) early on Dec.  24. Media has no future details  as of 8 a.m. 

Huntington Police Incidents/Arrests which cover Dec. 23 and one on Dec. 24 include:

HPD20-05661 12/23/20 17:42 1200  block MARCUM TERRACE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Domestic Assault Criminal

 

HPD20-05659 12/23/20 16:00 1400 block COMMERCE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery Criminal

 

HPD20-05658 12/23/20 16:10 600 block  20TH ST , HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Petit Larceny Criminal

 

HPD20-05656 12/22/20 12:00 2400 block  1ST AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Domestic Battery Criminal

 

HPD20-05655 12/23/20 09:00 600 block W 23RD ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Domestic Battery Criminal

 

HPD20-05654 12/23/20 10:28 4300 block  PIEDMONT RD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Domestic Assault; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Criminal

 

HPD20-05652 12/21/20 19:00 3110  block RT 60, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal

 

HPD20-05650 12/23/20 00:00 300 block 8TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal

HPD20-05649 12/23/20 02:09 1500 block  6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal

 

ARRESTS

 

HPD20-05668 12/24/20 01:33 SHULL, MICHAEL 1100 BLOCK 16TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution

 

HPD20-05665 12/23/20 20:32 MOORE, RYAN 1200 BLOCK  4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Obstructing officer, destruction of property, failure to  process fingerprint

 

HPD20-05662 12/23/20 20:01 REED, DAVINA 21ST ST / 11TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession of a Controlled Substance

HPD20-05654 12/23/20 10:28 RANDOLPH, DERRICK 4300 block PIEDMONT RD, HUNTINGTON, WV Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance

 