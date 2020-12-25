Huntington Federal Complaint Alleges Racial Discrimination, Retaliation

A former Lowe's employee has filed a racial discrimination, retaliation , invasion of privacy and violation of the Family Medical Leave Act (F.M.L.A.) complaint in federal court in Huntington.

Mary Clayborn , a Cabell County resident, had been hired by Lowe's in 2015 as a sales associate. When hired, she was the only Black employee at the location. In 2018, she claimed that an assistant manager harassed her and another Black employee. She reported the conduct to the corporate office.

After developing pneumonia in February 2019, she took a Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) absence. However, the complaint stated that at the end of March 2019, a manager fired her "for being absent."

Clayborn in September 2019 applied for a part-time position at Lowe's in South Point. She was later told that she failed a drug test, which was circulated among unnamed individuals.

Lowe's has denied all allegation. They plan to take a video deposition of the plaintiff in January 2021.

