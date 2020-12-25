Law Enforcement Seeks Armed and Dangerous Suspect





We're asking the public's assistance in locating the suspect in an early morning shooting that happened at The Red Roof Inn on Rt. 60. On 12/24/20 at approximately 1am, Deputies along with members of the Barboursville Police Dept. responded to a shooting call and found one male victim suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Jahson Gresham is currently wanted on Malicious Wounding charges with more charges pending. Mr. Gresham should be considered armed and dangerous and we ask you if you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911."