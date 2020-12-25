Dec. 25 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

The Huntington Police Department release the following information on recent incidents:

HPD20-05678 12/24/20 22:27 300 block 8th Ave./Obstructing officer; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Disorderly Conduct

HPD20-05677 12/24/20 18:41 800 block W 4th Ave./ LOUD AND UNNECESSARY NOISES PROHIBITED

HPD20-05675 12/24/20 12:35 208 35th St. GUYANDOTTE/Threatening communications by electronic device Criminal

HPD20-05674 12/23/20 23:39 2900 block 1st Ave./ Missing Person

HPD20-05673 12/24/20 00:00 900 block WASHINGTON Ave./Petit Larceny

HPD20-05671 12/24/20 10:17 900 block 4th Ave./Located Property Information Report

HPD20-05670 12/24/20 06:00 1500 block 3rd Ave./ Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Malicious or unlawful assault

HPD20-05669 12/24/20 02:15 3041 3rd Ave./ Petit Larceny

HPD20-05667 12/23/20 23:53 400 block W 18th St./ Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more Criminal