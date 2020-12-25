Dec. 28 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-40 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1739 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-41 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1315, 1317, 1320, 1333, AND 1334 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-42 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1321, 1323, AND 1325 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by:Councilman Charles Shaw

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-43 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON CREATING AND ENACTING A NEW ARTICLE AS ARTICLE 188 ESTABLISHING THE HUNTINGTON BUILDING COMMISSION

Sponsored by:Councilman Mike Shockley

9. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-44 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF TWO PREVIOUSLY RESERVED UTILITY EASEMENTS FROM THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by:Councilman Ted Kluemper

10. Resolution re: #2020-R-84 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON WITH A DISINFECTING SYSTEM

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

11. Resolution re: #2020-R-85 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) 25 CUBIC YARD PACKER TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

12. Resolution re: #2020-R-89 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR A FOUNDATION FOR THE TRI-STATE GRANT ON BEHALF OF THE A.D. LEWIS COMMUNITY CENTER AND FAIRFIELD EAST COMMUNITY CENTER

Sponsored by: (assigned pending committee referral)

13. Resolution re: #2020-R-90 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CERTIFYING THE RESULTS OF THE MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION HELD ON THE 3rd DAY OF November, 2020, IN CABELL COUNTY, WV

Sponsored by:Councilwoman Joyce Clark

14. Resolution re: #2020-R-91 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CERTIFYING THE RESULTS OF THE MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION HELD ON THE 3rd DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020, IN WAYNE COUNTY, WV

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

15. Good & Welfare

16. Adjournment

In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington City Council meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open-meetings law, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.

Members of the public who would like to make comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting may submit them via email to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments is noon on the day of the meeting. Please be sure to include your name and address in the email.