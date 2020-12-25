Most read
OPINION: Allan Stevo - Face Masks: It's Not Enough to Free Yourself. You Must Be Ready to Shout Down the Lynch Mob
He calls them cowards every one.
“The pitifulest thing out is a mob; that’s what an army is—a mob; they don’t fight with courage that’s born in them, but with courage that’s borrowed from their mass, and from their officers. But a mob without any man at the head of it is beneath pitifulness.”
The slightest hint of a steel-spined righteous man and almost every lynch mob backs down, especially in our current era. The ones that don’t, the very few, the ones who Twain calls “half-a-man” at best, well that’s for me and my maker to deal with, and goes beyond shouting down a mob.
“Twain wrote: I watched a man shout down a lynch mob and make it go home. Where is that moral man today?”
Read more at LewRockwell.com.
A contributor to Economic Policy Journal, The Hill, The Daily Caller, and Mises.org, Stevo is author of The Bitcoin Manifesto (2017) and Face Masks in One Lesson (2020).