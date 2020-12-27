Most read
Last Meeting for Nine Huntington City Council Members
Sunday, December 27, 2020 - 03:45 by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Other new faces Todd Sweeney Jr. (District 2), Teresa Johnson (District 5) , Holly Smith Mount (District 6), Pat Jones (District 8) Bob Bailey and DuRon Jackson at large, and Tyler Bowen (District 1).
Retaining their seats were vice chairman Mike Shockey (District 7) and Jennifer Wheeler (District 4).