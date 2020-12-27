Last Meeting for Nine Huntington City Council Members

Nine Huntington City Council members will say "goodbye" to the council Monday, Dec. 28, after the results of the 2020 November election.

Mark Bates (Chairman) and Rebecca Thacker have served three consecutive terms. Term limits barred them from running. Judy Clark lost her reelection bid in District 1, as did Tonia Page in District 5. Charlie McComas, Tom McGuffin and Carol Polan did not seek reelection. Ted Kluemper Jr. appointed to fill an unexpired term in District 9 lost in the primary. Ally Layman lost to Dale Anderson Junior. Incumbent Charlie Shaw lost to Tia "Fix" Rumbaugh in District 3.