Huntington Police Incidents Dec 26

 Sunday, December 27, 2020 - 06:42 Updated 42 min ago

The Huntington Police Department reported the following incidents in its report released Dec. 27

HPD20-05696 12/26/20 23:32 800 block W 4TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 child neglect creating risk of injury Criminal. Arrest made. 

HPD20-05695 12/26/20 13:00 1700 5TH AVE BLOCK, HUNTINGTON, WV 25755 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD20-05693 12/26/20 04:00 200 block SHORT ST GUYANDOTTE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal

HPD20-05692 10/09/20 12:45 1100 block 13TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD20-05691 12/25/20 22:00 500 block 28TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 B & E Auto Criminal

HPD20-05689 12/24/20 12:00 1900 block W 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Petit Larceny Criminal