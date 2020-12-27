W.Va. AG: Know Return Policies for Easier Post-Christmas Returns

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encouraged consumers to know a company’s return policies so they can make the most out of any post-holiday returns.

Make all returns as soon as possible.

Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases, but some may begin from the time of purchase.

Wait until after post-Christmas sales to avoid long lines.

Do not open or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to be used.

Bring identification. It may be necessary to complete the return.





Consumers with questions regarding holiday returns should contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

This advice comes as part of the Attorney General's Holiday Consumer Protection Month.

“After receiving some great Christmas gifts, consumers may opt to return a few items and get something more suited to their taste,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “However — and especially in this age of online shopping — it really does pay to learn a company’s return policies to save time and any potential headaches.”A purchase or gift receipt will quicken the process and ensure consumers receive the full purchased value of their return. Some stores may only offer store credit or a gift card without a receipt.Additionally, many retailers offer both an online outlet and a brick-and-mortar store. Consumers may sometimes only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which means they would be responsible for shipping fees.Consumers should also beware of “all sales final” policies. Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items or those not as represented to consumers, however returns of size and preference still may be refused.Other tips for an easy return process include: