Huntington Police Arrest Man for Wanton Endangerment

A Huntington man was arrested and charged in connection to an incident Monday morning, Dec 28, in the 2900 block of Sheppard Drive.

Patrick Culver Elliot, 65, of Sheppard Drive, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. At 9:46 a.m., Huntington Police officers responded to a call at 2956 Sheppard Drive about a man with a firearm. While officers were responding to the call, the suspect fired three rounds into a neighbor’s residence. No one was injured. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the suspect, and convinced him to drop his firearm after several minutes of negotiation. Elliot was taken into custody without incident.