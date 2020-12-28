Huntington Police Incidents Dec 27

Huntington's Police Department reported the following incidents Dec. 27 in a release printed Dec. 28.

HPD20-05712 12/28/20 02:37 534 7TH AVE. APT 2, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD20-05710 12/27/20 22:41 1000 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery Criminal

HPD20-05709 12/27/20 19:00 64 WEST 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Runaway Missing Person

HPD20-05708 12/27/20 16:00 CAVALIER DR, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Use of Obscene Matter With Intent to Seduce a Minor Criminal

HPD20-05707 12/27/20 19:00 900 block 9TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Shoplifting; Paraphernalia Criminal

HPD20-05702 12/26/20 20:00 1500 17TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD20-05700 12/27/20 10:53 1400 BLK 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 obstructing traffic (street) Tow-In

HPD20-05698 12/26/20 19:35 900 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia Criminal