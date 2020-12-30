Marshall Health Adds Pulmonary-Critical Care Medicine Providers

Aljarod, a board-certified, fellowship-trained pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine specialist, has been named an assistant professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Aljarod specializes in interstitial lung diseases and pulmonary procedures. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certification in pulmonary disease.

Aljarod earned his medical degree at the University of Benghazi Faculty of Medicine in Benghazi, Libya, followed by an internal medicine residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Aljarod then went on to complete a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, and a sleep medicine fellowship at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Biller is an experienced advanced practice registered nurse who specializes in all stages of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and adult asthma, sleep apnea and pulmonary nodules. A graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing and Marshall University, she is currently pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice from West Virginia University. Biller also serves as the West Virginia state representative for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and assists with quality improvement and clinical integration for MHC Accountable Care Organization, specifically in the area of COPD and co-morbid conditions. Biller most recently practiced at HIMG.

“Because of growing pulmonary need in the area, we are very fortunate to have two more well-trained practitioners in our pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine section. The section is the largest provider of medical services related to all aspects of lung diseases. With the addition of two more providers, we have clinic appointments available without any delay. Patients now can be seen within 1-2 weeks’ time frame,” said Imran T. Khwaja, M.D., professor and pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine section chief at the school of medicine. “Our section provides specialty pulmonary clinics in COPD, pulmonary hypertension, sleep apnea and other sleep related disorders and lung cancer. Dr. AlJarod will soon be starting a specialty clinic in interstitial lung diseases. Our team offers state-of-the-art minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis of lung cancer and other lung conditions that may require a lung biopsy.”

Aljarod is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1249 15th Street, Huntington, at 304-691-1000.

Biller is accepting new patients and referrals at the Cabell Huntington Hospital Center for Lung Health, 1305 Elm Street, Huntington, at 304-399-2881 and Marshall Internal Medicine, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot, at 304-691-6910.



