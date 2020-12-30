Dec. 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD20-05749 12/30/20 03:29 2200 block 5TH Ave./Paraphernalia

HPD20-05750 12/30/20 04:20 HUMPHRY, ELIJAH 2200 block 5th Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; shoplifting

HPD20-05748 12/30/20 01:46 700 block of W. 2nd St./ Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Malicious or unlawful assault Criminal

HPD20-05747 12/29/20 12:00 BUFFINGTON Ave./Runaway juvenile Missing Person

HPD20-05746 12/29/20 21:36 199 block ONEY Ave./ 48-hour Parking Violation Tow-In

HPD20-05745 12/29/20 20:29 1200 block 6TH St./Petit Larceny

HPD20-05742 12/29/20 16:45 2900 block 5TH Ave./Petit Larceny

HPD20-05740 12/24/20 12:00 500 block W 10TH St./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse

HPD20-05738 12/29/20 00:00 2500 block LINCOLN Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse

HPD20-05737 08/05/20 12:00 100 block N EDGEMONT Rd./ False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more

HPD20-05736 12/29/20 11:00 300 block 32ND St./Battery

HPD20-05735 12/08/20 12:00 500 block 7TH Ave./ Counterfeiting

HPD20-05734 10/28/20 08:00 700 block W 2ND St./B & E

HPD20-05733 12/29/20 09:30 200 block BRIDGE St., Guyandotte/Found Property Seizure of Evidence