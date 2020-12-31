Most read
Dec. 31 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
HPD20-05766 12/30/20 20:15 1600 block 7th Ave./Petit Larceny
HPD20-05765 12/31/20 23:09 1500 block 6th Ave./Robbery - 2nd Degree
HPD20-05763 12/28/20 21:05 300 block Slayer Ct./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
HPD20-05759 12/30/20 17:12 1300 block Marcum Terrace/Petit Larceny
HPD20-05757 12/24/20 19:00 300 block 33RD St., Guyandotte/ Petit Larceny
HPD20-05756 12/23/20 17:00 1200 block 6th Ave./Battery
HPD20-05755 12/28/20 12:00 2800 block N. Staunton Rd./Petit Larceny
HPD20-05754 12/30/20 11:49 3200 Washington Blvd./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
HPD20-05751 12/30/20 06:05 3100 block Ferguson Rd./Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD20-05750 12/30/20 04:20 2200 block 5th Ave./Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance
HPD20-05749 12/30/20 03:29 2200 block 5Tth Ave.,/Paraphernalia
HPD20-05748 12/30/20 01:46 700 block W. 2nd St./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Malicious or unlawful assault
ARRESTS
HPD20-05754 12/30/20 11:49 - Goings, Susan; 3200 block Washington Blvd./ Possession of a Controlled Substance
HPD20-05750 12/30/20 04:20 - Humphry, Elijah; 2200 block 5th Ave./Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; possession of a controlled substance