Jan. 4 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Thursday, December 31, 2020 - 08:52

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the municipal building on "B" St.

 

I.    OPENING

       A.  Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.    READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

       A. From Regular Meeting of December 7, 2020

 

III.   TREASURER’S REPORT

        A.  Account Balances

        B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

IV.    DELEGATIONS

 

V.     MAYOR’S COMMENTS

        A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

        B.  Street Light installation

        C.  Senior Wellness Center update

 

VI.    UNFINISHED BUSINESS

         A.  Ramsdell and Museum COVID Closures

 

VII.   NEW BUSINESS

         A.  Fairwood Lane street drainage

         B.  Curb-cut request, Fairwood Lane

 

VIII.  OTHER REPORTS

         A.  Police Report

         B.  Stormwater Report

         C.  Maintenance Report

 

IX.     ADJOURNMENT