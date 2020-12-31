Most read
Jan. 4 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of December 7, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. Street Light installation
C. Senior Wellness Center update
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Ramsdell and Museum COVID Closures
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Fairwood Lane street drainage
B. Curb-cut request, Fairwood Lane
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT