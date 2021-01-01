Community Invited to Informational Meetings on New School Site Options

Cabell County Schools is inviting the community to attend two virtual, informational meetings regarding site options for four future school projects.

The first meeting, focused on potential sites for the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Milton Elementary, will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. It will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Click here to join the meeting on your computer or mobile app. To join via telephone, call (304) 553-7794, then enter 510 985 240# when asked for the conference ID.

The second meeting, focused on potential sites for Davis Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary, will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Click here to join the meeting or call, again, (304) 553-7794, and enter 714 329 103#.

At both meetings, participants will receive an overview of potential, identified site options by the district’s lead architect for the 2020 School Bond projects, Dave Ferguson of ZMM Architects, Inc. Following the overview, participants will receive instructions for completing an online document to share their thoughts about each potential site option, and any additional comments.

The information collected will be used to make site selection recommendations to the Board of Education for final approval. Board members may attend the informational meetings on site options but will not take any official action at these meetings.