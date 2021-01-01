Jan. 1, 2021 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD20-05781 12/31/20 22:00 - 2700 BLOCK of 5th Ave./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft

HPD20-05779 12/31/20 18:30 - 800 block 9th Ave./B & E Auto

HPD20-05776 12/30/20 18:00 - 2900 block 7th Ave./Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny

HPD20-05775 12/31/20 13:14 - WASHINGTON AVE / 1st. St./ SRL-Miscellaneous; DUI less than .150

HPD20-05774 12/31/20 13:56 - 400 block Avondale Rd./Petit Larceny

HPD20-05773 12/30/20 19:00 - 1400 block 6th Ave./B & E Auto

HPD20-05772 12/27/20 19:00 - 556 WASHINGTON Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor

HPD20-05771 12/27/20 00:00 - 1428 W 5th Ave./Petit Larceny

HPD20-05770 12/30/20 15:30 - 800 block 8th St./Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny

HPD20-05768 12/31/20 10:26 - 400 block Marcum Terrace/Petit Larceny

HPD20-05767 12/31/20 02:44 - 3rd Ave / 14th St./ SRL-Miscellaneous; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms

HPD20-05765 12/31/20 23:09 - 1500 block 6th Ave./Robbery - 2nd Degree