Cabell Adapting Statewide School Reopening Plan to Meet Unique Needs

At a news briefing Wednesday, December 30, 2020, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch announced statewide guidance for returning students to in-person instruction following the holiday break.

The Cabell County Schools district leadership team has been gathering information since Wednesday’s briefing and, in consultation with local health officials, is in the process of adapting the statewide plan to meet the unique needs of the district’s students and staff.

“We share our state leaders’ concern that students are struggling with remote learning and do want to reopen schools,” says Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “As Cabell develops its plan, we are working in close consultation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the district’s Chief Health Officer to ensure we are carefully balancing the many benefits of reopening schools with the safety of our students, families and employees.”

Superintendent Saxe says the district plans to follow the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) reopening guidelines released Wednesday, which include provisions for five-day-a-week face-to-face instruction for all students or enrollement into a virtual school option. To learn more about the WVDE School Recovery Guidance, visit their website at https://wvde.us/school-recovery-protocols

“We have taken every measure throughout the pandemic to open schools safely while following state-level guidance,” says Superintendent Saxe. “We will be carefully monitoring the situation each day and will be discussing any concerns with local health officials. Our goal is to keep all the district’s stakeholders informed in a timely and transparent manner.”

Utilizing the unmodified timeline provided in the WVDE’s guidance, the district’s current plan is as follows:

January 4-15 - Remote Learning for all Students Educators will also use this time for preparation to return to in-person instruction.







January 19 - Scheduled Continuing Education Day for employees; No school for students.







Pre-K through Grade 8 (Beginning January 20) Students will return to in-person instruction five days each week. Winter sports and extracurricular activities will not begin until after March 1, 2021.







Grades 9 through 12 (Beginning January 20)



Students will attend in-person instruction as long as Cabell County is not red on the DHHR Daily Map.



If Cabell County turns red, high schools will suspend in-person instruction and begin remote learning the next school day. All school-related activities are suspended immediately.



When the county ceases to be red on the DHHR map, the county superintendent, in collaboration with the local health department, will determine when schools will return to in-person learning.



Winter sports and extracurricular activities will not begin until after March 1, 2021.







Virtual School Option - Registration is open through January 11 for elementary students and January 15 for middle school and high school students. Parents of elementary students should register online by following the link at the top of the district’s website, www.cabellschools.com. Parents of middle school and high school students should contact their child’s assigned school counselor to register. Students who failed the first semester are not eligible to participate.





Student Meals - January 4 and 5, the Food Service Department will distribute daily meals for all students and children 18 and under at all summer Grab-N-Go sites. The complete listing of sites can be found at www.cabellschools.com.