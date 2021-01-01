Parkersburg Woman Sought in New Year's Day Bar Shooting

Huntington - For the second time, a New Year's Day shooting at a downtown bar has led to a hunt for a suspect.

The Huntington Police Department issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Meagan Hope Crihfield, 33, of Parkersburg following an early-morning shooting outside Davis's Place Neighborhood Bar and Grill on 8th St. According to Cabell County 911, Crihfield shot Chaineasha Bailey, 26, of Huntington around 1:15 a.m.

Following the shooting, Crihfield fled in a maroon Chrysler 200. About 30 minutes later, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle fitting the description, but did not make an arrest due to a lack a probable cause.

Crichfield is charged with one count malicious assault, and five counts wanton endangerment.

Bailey is in stable condition at a Huntington hospital.

The shooting comes exactly one year after a shooting at the Kulture Hookah Bar on 4th Ave. sent seven people to the hospital. In August, U.S. Marshals arrested Kymonie Desean Davis in Detroit on charges stemming from the shooting.