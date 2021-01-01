Most read
- Parkersburg Woman Sought in New Year's Day Bar Shooting
- Jan. 1, 2021 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Dec. 31 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Justice Orders Return to In-Person Learning
- HUNTINGTON HALLOWEEN TRADITION: Time Warping and Partying at Cinema's "Rocky Horror"
- Dec. 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall Health Adds Pulmonary-Critical Care Medicine Providers
Vice Presidents Asks for Dismissal of Electoral College Complaint
Friday, January 1, 2021 - 15:45 by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Gohmert has alleged that Pence has the discretion to accept, reject or substitute the electoral votes.
The response of Pence is contained in a PDF attachment below.
- Pence's Answer (81.48 KB)
- Gohmert-v-Pence.pdf (426.22 KB)