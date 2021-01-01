Vice Presidents Asks for Dismissal of Electoral College Complaint

Vice President Michael Pence has asked that Rep. Louie Gohmert's complaint challenging the Electoral College process be dismissed. Pence said he is essentially the wrong person to sue. He has only ministerial duties in opening an reading the electoral college results. The duty has been compared to an Oscar presenter opening the envelope on stage; they do not and can not alter the winner inside the sealed envelope.

Gohmert has alleged that Pence has the discretion to accept, reject or substitute the electoral votes.

The response of Pence is contained in a PDF attachment below.