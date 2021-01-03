Arrests Made in Connection with Shooting; Burglary Reported on Monroe Avenue

 Sunday, January 3, 2021 - 17:11

 Two arrests have now been made in connection with a shooting Friday Jan. 1 at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 25th Street. Kentez Jamal Gregg, 24, and a male juvenile were arrested Saturday morning on drug charges stemming from the shooting investigation, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department. 

Here are other Jan. 1-2 incident reports: 

HPD21-00009 01/01/21 16:00 700 BLK 2ND ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

HPD21-00007 12/28/20 06:22 299 block 26TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 B & E Auto Criminal

HPD21-00006 12/31/20 21:00 400 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00003 01/01/21 05:55 1999 block MADISON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Domestic Battery; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

 

 

HPD21-00022 01/02/21 16:22 1200 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery on EMS, Public Health Officical or Governmental Official; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00021 12/31/20 20:00 JOHN MARSHALL DR / 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Petit Larceny; B & E Auto Criminal

HPD21-00020 01/01/21 02:00 4TH AVE / 9TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Malicious or unlawful assault Criminal

HPD21-00019 12/26/20 17:00 900 block MONROE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

HPD21-00017 01/02/21 00:00 800 block  7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00016 01/02/21 08:18 25TH ST / 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Criminal

HPD21-00015 01/02/21 07:20 1300 block MARCUM TER, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Domestic Battery Criminal

HPD21-00014 01/02/21 06:50 1900 block ARTISAN AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery; Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00012 01/01/21 19:55 2900 1ST AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Malicious or unlawful assault Criminal