Committee Formed to Search for Holliday's Replacement

Huntington – Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert announced the immediate formation of a search committee to help identify candidates to lead the school’s football program.

The announcement came Monday following a Tweet by Head Football Coach John “Doc” Holliday that Marshall would not be renewing his contract. Gilbert said Athletic Director Mike Hamrick will serve as the committee's chairman.

According to Gilbert, the committee will consist of eight to 12 members representing various constituencies of the University community. The committee will recommend a successful candidate to him, and will then then present a contract to the Board of Governors for approval.

“We have already started reaching out to potential committee representatives and look forward to moving forward very quickly,” Gilbert said in a university-issued press release. “I have great confidence that this process and the input of the entire committee will help us hire the best coach for our football program.

“Just to be clear, there was no outside influences in this decision. I consulted with the athletic director and made this decision.”

A number of possible candidates have already reached out to indicate interest in the position

“At Marshall," Gilbert added, "we have a storied program, loyal fans and the foundation in place to field successful teams on and off the playing field. I am encouraged by the early indications that the pool of candidates is deep and will allow us to identify and select the right person.”



