Herschel C. Price Educational Foundation establishes scholarship in memory of Marshall alumnus

Wright received his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting at Marshall at the age of 19. He became a certified public accountant (CPA) in 1966 and became one of the founding partners of Trainer, Wright and Paterno in 1972. Wright devoted his career to developing future leaders in the local accounting profession and developing lasting relationships with his clients. Playing a key role in the early development of the Herschel C. Price Foundation, Wright served as an accountant and advisor from 1975 until his death in 2018.

The Charles William Wright Memorial Accounting Scholarship was created to help a full- or part-time, undergraduate or graduate student who is majoring in the College of Business, home of the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, and has need per the standards of Marshall University’s Office of Student Financial Assistance.

“This award is being established to honor the memory of Mr. Wright,” said Jonna Hughes, a trustee of the Herschel C. Price Educational Foundation. “We hope to carry forward his goal of encouraging future students of accounting.”

For information regarding the Charles William Wright Memorial Accounting Scholarship, please contact Marshall University’s Office of Student Financial Assistance at 304-696-3162.

Those who wish to contribute to the Charles William Wright Memorial Accounting Scholarship may visit www.marshall.edu/foundation, or mail a check to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington, WV 25703. Please provide the scholarship name on the memo line of the check.