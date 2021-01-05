Most read
Arrests Made for Battery, B & E
HPD21-00039 01/03/21 21:14 100 BLOCK / 3 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 B & E; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal (Thompson, Harley, arrested.)
HPD21-00037 12/28/20 00:00 3200 block BRADLEY RD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Forgery/Uttering Criminal
HPD21-00034 01/02/21 17:00 NORWAY AVE / EDISON DR, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00033 01/03/21 07:00 AMTRAK - 1050 8TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery Criminal (Eslayed, Mahmoud arrested)
Compiled by Tony Rutherford
HPD21-00032 01/03/21 01:00 2600 block W 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00031 01/03/21 03:55 400 block 26TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery Criminal