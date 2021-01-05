Arrests Made for Battery, B & E

 Tuesday, January 5, 2021 - 04:24 Updated 1 hour ago

The following Huntington Police Department incidents and arrests were reported Jan.3.

HPD21-00041 01/04/21 01:00 500 block W10TH ST APT 307, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00039 01/03/21 21:14 100 BLOCK / 3 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 B & E; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal (Thompson, Harley, arrested.) 

HPD21-00037 12/28/20 00:00 3200 block BRADLEY RD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Forgery/Uttering Criminal

HPD21-00034 01/02/21 17:00 NORWAY AVE / EDISON DR, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00033 01/03/21 07:00 AMTRAK - 1050 8TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery Criminal (Eslayed, Mahmoud arrested)

Compiled by Tony Rutherford

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HPD21-00032 01/03/21 01:00 2600 block W 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00031 01/03/21 03:55 400 block 26TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Battery Criminal