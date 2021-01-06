Cabell Board of Education Votes to Extend Superintendent’s Contract Four Years

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Cabell County Board of Education voted unanimously to renew its contract with Superintendent Ryan S. Saxe.

Board members said Saxe has proven himself a 24/7 leader, standing shoulder to shoulder with teachers and service employees as the district works through challenging circumstances. The four-year contract takes effect July 1, and extends the Superintendent’s leadership role through June 30, 2025.

Under the contact, Saxe will earn $159,000 the first year, followed by a 5 percent annual increase.

“We are extremely pleased to reach an agreement with Superintendent Saxe,” said Mary Neely, President of the Cabell County Board of Education, in a press release. “Mr. Saxe has successfully led our district through an extraordinarily difficult time while continuing to remain focused on the success of our students, staff, families and communities. This contract renewal ensures continuity of competent leadership as the district navigates many issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and begins the exciting work of constructing new school facilities."

"Soon," Neely added, " $87.5 million dollars from the sale of school bonds will be directly invested into our local communities when they need it most. Superintendent Saxe has led our facilities initiative since its inception and has gained the operational knowledge needed to assist the Board in realizing the greatest impact to be made on our region with these funds.”

Rhonda Smalley, Board vice-president, cited continuous district improvements in graduation rates and student success measures as evidence that Cabell County Schools is on the right track.

“In the last four years, the district has achieved record-setting graduation rates,” Smalley said. "Our high schools have attained the highest graduation rates in each school’s history, and our county has reached a graduation rate of 89%, which is an all-time high. We have also seen a nine-percentage point rise in the Special Education graduation rate, of which we are particularly proud.”

In addition to graduation rates, Smalley cited the following as significant measures of the district’s success under Superintendent Saxe’s leadership:

Improved elementary mathematic performance

Dual credit passing rates increased to 99.2%

Students earning a score of three or higher on Advanced Placement exams, earning them college credit, increased to 574 students

Students becoming Career and Technical Education Completers increased since 2017 to 288 completers

Expanded Career and Technical Education program offerings

Aerospace Engineering, Game Design, Coding, Building Maintenance, Cosmetology, Middle School Agriculture, and adult Welding programs.

Smalley said she is excited for the district’s both short-term and long-term future.

“With construction of the bond projects on the horizon, we are going to see a major expansion of Career and Technical Education offerings for both school-age students and adults. I am strongly optimistic about the direction the district is taking under Superintendent Saxe’s leadership and can’t wait to see the results of all the groundwork he and his team have been laying during his first term. I believe the next four years are going to be very exciting ones for the Cabell County Schools family.”