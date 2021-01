During the pandemic big studio slowdown, Marquee expands its Flashback Seeries from a two day a week special to a minimum one week showings daily.

The kick off feature is "The Dark Crystal" on Jan. 8 followed by "Emperor's New Groove" and "The Things " on Jan. 22. Additional features are "Remember the Titans" (Jan. 29), "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (Feb. 5), "Phantom of the Opera" (Feb. 12), and "Breakfast Club" (Feb. 19).

Click below for video preview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuJP0636YhE