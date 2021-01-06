Most read
Jan 5 Huntington Police Incident Report
HPD21-00079 01/05/21 22:06 2700 block GUYAN AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00076 01/02/21 00:25 800 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal
HPD21-00075 07/01/20 12:00 2700 block EMMONS AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Identity Theft Criminal
HPD21-00074 01/04/21 02:55 300 block 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Grand Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00071 01/01/21 00:00 1000 block W 14TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00069 01/04/21 13:30 2800 block First Avenue, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00068 01/05/21 11:52 600 block 10TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal
HPD21-00067 08/20/20 10:00 1900 block 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Extortion or attempted extortion by threats; Fraudulent schemes Criminal
HPD21-00066 01/05/21 09:40 675 10TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Assisting Outside HPD21-00065 12/28/20 12:00 2654 CHESTERFIELD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00062 01/05/21 02:33 20TH ST / 12 AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia Criminal
HPD21-00061 01/05/21 02:01 400 block W. 18TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal
HPD21-00060 01/04/21 18:45 900 block 27TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Disorderly Conduct; FALSE REPORT Criminal