WV Marquee Cinemas Times beginning Jan. 8

WV has snow and pandemic issues so please check cinema schedules which may have some daily variances. Otherwise, with Cinema Safe upgrades and spread out seating, it's still a joy to go watch a big screen flick. We need more studios to quit postponing their flicks and ensure new product is available... even if the tentpoles are pushed back anticipating better environmental conditions.

WV MARQUEE SHOWTIMES

JANUARY 8-15

Beckley WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

The Dissident (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:20, 6:50



Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 5:30



Fatale (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 4:00, 6:25, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 1:00, 3:20, 4:00, 6:25, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 1:00, 3:20, 4:00, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 4:00, 6:25



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



The Dark Crystal (PG) FBC21; Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00

Triadelphia, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14

The Dissident (PG-13)

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 7:00 PM



News of the World (PG-13)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:45 PM



Pinocchio (PG-13)

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40



Promising Young Woman (R)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:25 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)

Fri: 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30, 7:15



Fatale (R)

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 8:10 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13)

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue: 6:50 PM



All My Life (PG-13)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:45

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 6:45 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 8:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Tue: 6:30, 8:00



Buddy Games (R)

Fri: 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30

Tue: 8:30 PM



Freaky (R)

Fri & Sat: 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 7:20 PM

Tue: 7:40 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:50 PM



The Dark Crystal (PG)

Tue: 8:15 PM



The Dark Crystal (PG) FBC21

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Summersville, WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri & Sat: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Huntington, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

The Dissident (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri & Sat: 6:15, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 6:15 PM



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:10, 9:40

Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50



Pinocchio (PG-13) Disturbing Images

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 4:30, 5:00, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 5:00, 5:30



Fatale (R) Language; Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:55, 6:55, 9:35

Sat: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:35

Sun: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55

Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:55



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 3:15, 9:25

Sat: 12:15, 9:25

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:05



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:45, 6:35, 8:55

Sat: 12:35, 3:45, 6:35, 8:55

Sun: 12:35, 3:45, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:35



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:05 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 3:05

Mon - Thu: 3:05 PM



The Dark Crystal (PG) FBC21; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images

Fri: 3:35, 6:00, 8:45

Sat: 12:30, 3:35, 6:00, 8:45

Sun: 12:30, 3:35, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:00

Charleston, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Pinocchio (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Promising Young Woman (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:00, 1:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:00, 1:30, 4:00, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 5:30



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 5:00



Fatale (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



The Dark Crystal (PG) FBC21; Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25

Wytheville, VA

MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



Promising Young Woman (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Sexual Material; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30, 8:00, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30, 7:00



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue: 7:05 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:15 PM