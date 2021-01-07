A Message from President Trump

"I'd like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence,  lawlessness, and mayhem.  I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is, and must always be, a nation of law and order. 

   

The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction , you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay....

 

Click You Tube Video for entire message.