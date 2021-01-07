Most read
A Message from President Trump
The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction , you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay....
Click You Tube Video for entire message.